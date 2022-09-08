Prudential PLC Sells 8,918 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

