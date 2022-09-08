Prudential PLC Acquires 9,687 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

