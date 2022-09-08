38,000 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,118.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.