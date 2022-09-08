Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

