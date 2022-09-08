Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Shares of CEPU opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

