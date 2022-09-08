32,504 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE NUE opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

