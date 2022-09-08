Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $171.19 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.61 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.



