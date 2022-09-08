Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after buying an additional 914,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,689,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

