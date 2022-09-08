Prudential PLC Purchases 29,861 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 356.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,179,000 after acquiring an additional 485,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,203,000 after acquiring an additional 610,132 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

