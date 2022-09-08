Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 25,000 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $259,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,833.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.