The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:SZC opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

