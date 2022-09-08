Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Corteva stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

