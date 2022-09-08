Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.92 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

