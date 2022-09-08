Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 19,317 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,561.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,680 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,747. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

