Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $201.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

