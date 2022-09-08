Synovus Financial Corp Sells 9,004 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

