Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 634 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.5 %

SHW stock opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

