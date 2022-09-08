Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.95 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

