Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.