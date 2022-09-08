Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

