Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,526,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in NIO by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

