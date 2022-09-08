Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Etsy worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

