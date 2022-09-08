Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $246.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $199.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 153.16 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.19.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

