Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

