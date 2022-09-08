Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

