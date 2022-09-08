Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

