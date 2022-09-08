LSV Asset Management Has $16.49 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

URI stock opened at $297.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.