Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.