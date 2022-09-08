Prudential PLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,143,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 104,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.