BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.37 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $493,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.