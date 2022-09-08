BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.