BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.