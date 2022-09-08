Prudential PLC Purchases 918 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prudential PLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $246.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
