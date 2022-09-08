Prudential PLC Purchases 918 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prudential PLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $246.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

