BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.96.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
