BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

