BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:MPA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
