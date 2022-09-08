BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.