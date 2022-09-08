Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $402.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $394.68 and a 1-year high of $804.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

