BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

MUC stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

