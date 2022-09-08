BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

