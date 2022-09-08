BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $12.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at $187,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

