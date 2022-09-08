BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $12.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
