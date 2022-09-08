BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.53.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
