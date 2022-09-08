BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.