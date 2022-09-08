BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.