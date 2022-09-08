BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $43.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

