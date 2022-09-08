BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

EGF opened at $10.09 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

