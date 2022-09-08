Prudential PLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of Global X Aging Population ETF worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

AGNG opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

