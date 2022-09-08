BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

