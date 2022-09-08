BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.69.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
