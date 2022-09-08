BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

