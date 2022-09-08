Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,535,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 676,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 330,123 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

