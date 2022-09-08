Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

FTNT opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

