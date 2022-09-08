70,967 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 70,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 986.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,243,000 after buying an additional 2,090,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DRE opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

