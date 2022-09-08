Prudential PLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CF opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

