Prudential PLC Has $34.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $34,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

