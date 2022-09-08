Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,406,073 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,957,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406,073 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.60% of Pinterest worth $97,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

